Over 200 letterheads to confirm railway tickets seized in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

In a joint operation, the Visakhapatnam Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Muzaffarpur police in Bihar unearthed an inter-state railway ticket confirming gang on Tuesday.

They have also seized more than 200 letterheads of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs and MLAs.

The kingpin of the gang has spread his network in nearly every state and needs only PNR number of unconfirmed tickets to confirm it under the MP quota.

The RPF of Andhra Pradesh had registered an FIR on June 1, 2022, at Marupulam police station in Visakhapatnam. During the investigation, the RPF had arrested some touts, who revealed the modus operandi of confirming the unconfirmed tickets.

Inspector R. Kumar Rao, who reached with the RPF team to Muzaffarpur shared the information with the district police. Accordingly, a joint team raided the Srikrishna Nagar locality under Sadar police station.

The accused learnt about the raid and he managed to flee from the spot before the raiding team arrived.

The accused was contacted by touts and they used to send only PNR numbers. He was using the letterhead of different MPs to confirm the ticket under the VIP quota reserved for MPs.

The police team is raiding his possible hideouts to arrest him.

