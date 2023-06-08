Toronto’s popular summer foodie event, which offers an opportunity to explore the city’s diverse culinary landscape, returns in July.

Summerlicious 2023 will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 23, with delicious prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at more than 200 local restaurants. Three-course prix fixe lunch menus are priced at $20, $27, $34, $41, $48 and $55, and dinners are priced at $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 and $75. Restaurants will start accepting reservations for the prix fixe promotion on Thursday, June 29.

“Summerlicious is an opportunity to get out to experience and support Toronto’s amazing restaurants,” Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie said in a news release! “With more than 200 incredible participating restaurants across the city and diverse cuisine options, there’s something for everyone. I encourage Toronto residents to dine local and support our restaurants.”

Reservations are strongly recommended and should be made directly with the participating dining establishments. Some participating restaurants do not offer a lunch prix fixe menu on Saturday or Sunday. A complete list of participating restaurants is available on the Summerlicious webpage: www.toronto.ca/summerlicious.

This year’s Summerlicious program continues to support the recovery and revival of Toronto’s restaurants while providing the enticing experiences and delectable food that restaurant-goers have come to expect from the popular Summerlicious program. The program has been renewed to help the local industry generate much-needed revenue while encouraging people to travel the world with Summerlicious.

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs began in 2003 as a way to boost Toronto’s restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the program’s inception, participating restaurants have served more than 8 million meals, generating more than $353 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry.