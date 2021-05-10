More than 2,000 migrants have reached the Lampedusa island in the Mediterranean Sea by boat within the past 24 hours, state media reported on Monday, sparking concerns in Rome.

The number of migrants boarding crowded vessels for the treacherous journey to the small island between North Africa and Sicily has sharply risen in recent days, dpa news agency quoted Italy’s ANSA as saying in a report.

ANSA said early on Monday that, during the previous 24 hours, 2,128 people landed on the Italian island, including 635 overnight.

Patrol boats picked up several hundred people travelling in small boats and brought them ashore, while others managed to reach the coast.

In recent weeks, private sea rescuers have reported seeing greater numbers of migrants setting off in rubber dinghies and small wooden boats towards Europe, often from Libya, while dozens have drowned when vessels capsize.

According to a count by the Ministry of the Interior published on May 7, more than 10,700 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year.

There were 4,100 arrivals during the same period last year.

Many of those making the perilous journey came from Tunisia, the Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.

Right-wing parties, including the co-ruling League party of former interior minister Matteo Salvini, responded by warning about “thousands of illegal immigrants” arriving in Italy. Salvini called for a crisis meeting with Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Sunday.

Salvini said he was already in contact with Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese.

Lamorgese had also contacted Prime Minister Draghi during the weekend about the rise in numbers, ANSA said.

–IANS

ksk/