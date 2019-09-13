Over 20,000 flood victims trapped in Thailand

Bangkok, Sep 19 (IANS) Over 20,620 victims in Thailand are awaiting evacuations from floods caused by tropical storms that have so far killed 34 people, officials said on Thursday.

Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) Chayaphol Thitisak said 32 provinces have suffered the effects of tropical storms “Podul” and “Kajiki”, as well as the southwest monsoon in the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand since August 29.

He added that other factors including flash floods, runoff and landslides have hit 182 districts and 7,115 villages in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thitisak said DDPM is collaborating with military and local offices to evacuate the trapped victims.

“We have also installed several water pumps to help divert floodwater from critical areas, as well as providing food, drinking water and survival kits to flood victims,” he added.

