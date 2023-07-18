Over 20,000 performed the ongoing Amarnath Yatra on 17th day as another batch of 6,225 Yatris left Jammu for the Valley on Tuesday.

Officials said since this year’s Amarnath Yatra started on July 1, so far over 2.50 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra.

“Another batch of 6,225 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu today morning in an escorted convoy.

“Of these, 2511 are going to north Kashmir Baltal base camp while 3,714 are going to Pahalgam base camp,” officials said.

Meanwhile three pilgrims died on Monday taking the number of pilgrims killed during the present Yatra to 30.

Officials said that of the three people who died on Monday, one belonged to Uttar Pradesh, another to Rajasthan and the third to Madhya Pradesh.

While two died of natural causes, the exact reason behind the death of the 3rd pilgrim is still being ascertained.

Yatris approach the Himalayan cave shrine either from the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route which involves an uphill trek of 43 kilometres from Pahalgam base camp or from the north Kashmir Baltal base camp which involves 13 Km uphill trek.

