Over $20bn of int’l aid allocated for Ukraine: Central bank chief

More than $20 billion of international aid has been allocated for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported, citing Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

“The financial aid allocated for Ukraine by now exceeds $20 billion. A part of it has already been disbursed,” Shevchenko was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

In March, he said the international donors have pledged $15 billion in financial, technical and humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Xinhua news agency reported.

