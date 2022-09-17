Stating that India is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger nation, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said country’s mission to become the world superpower in next 25 years has gained unprecedented momentum under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, and Minority Affairs was speaking at a free mega multi-specialty health check-up camp organised by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), on the occasion of Seva Diwas, as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday.

More than 20,000 people from different parts of Chandigarh availed the benefits of 11 types of different healthcare services provided at the camp, including over 2,000 patients who were screened for various types of cancer.

Irani also donated blood at the camp and distributed certificates among 100 women who were provided skill-development training in bakery, cookery and sewing under the Sashakt Nari initiative of CWT.

The camp was inaugurated early on Saturday morning by Banwarilal Purohit, Chandigarh UT Administrator and Punjab Governor.

The mega camp provided around a dozen health services to the residents of the city including cancer detection, eye-screening, dental check-up, general health check-up, child health check-up, orthopaedics, mental health check-up and dermatology among others.

