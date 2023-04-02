More than 220 miners working underground at the Obukhovskaya coal mine in southern Russia’s Rostov region have been evacuated after smoke occurred at the mine.

The smoke occurred at a substation of the coal mine but caused no open fire. A ventilation system has been activated, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the emergency services.

A rescue team is working at the scene and there have been no casualties, according to RIA Novosti news agency as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

