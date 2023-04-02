LIFESTYLEWORLD

Over 220 evacuated from Russian mine after smoke incident

More than 220 miners working underground at the Obukhovskaya coal mine in southern Russia’s Rostov region have been evacuated after smoke occurred at the mine.

The smoke occurred at a substation of the coal mine but caused no open fire. A ventilation system has been activated, TASS news agency reported on Sunday, citing the emergency services.

A rescue team is working at the scene and there have been no casualties, according to RIA Novosti news agency as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

