The total number of people fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 in Morocco reached 22,012,820, representing more than 70 per cent of the target population, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said.

So far, a total of 24,177,909 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Morocco, as well as 1,372,951 third booster shots, said the Ministry in a statement.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 216 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, bringing Morocco’s tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 945,720, and the total recoveries increased by 224 to 926,044, the statement added.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by 6 to 14,660, it added.

–IANS

int/khz/