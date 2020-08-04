Over 25 killed, 2,500 injured in Beirut explosions

Beirut, Aug 5 (IANS) At least 25 people have been killed and around 2,500 sustained injuries in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.

The blasts took place on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 p.m. – local time), shaking buildings all over the city while also causing severe damages, Xinhua reported.

Lebanese Interior Minister Mohammad Fahmi said that Ammonium Nitrate stored since 2014 in a warehouse at Port of Beirut may have caused the explosions.

–IANS

pgh/