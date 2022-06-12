Myanmar has fully vaccinated more than 27.2 million people against Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry.

The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated over 27 million cases as of Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said on Sunday that the country have administered more than 63.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and more than 2.2 million people have received booster shots.

Myanmar recorded three new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 613,443 cases, according to its Health Ministry.

The health authorities tested 5,517 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.05 per cent.

It added that the toll from Covid-19 in the Southeast Asian country remained unchanged at 19,434 with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 592,424 on Sunday, including one new recovery.

20220613-020202