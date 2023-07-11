INDIA

Over 2K relief camps set up to accommodate rain-affected people: Delhi govt 

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi government on Tuesday said that it has initiated relief and rescue operations following heavy rains and flooding by establishing 2,700 relief camps where approximately 27,000 people took shelter. 

Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday inspected a relief camp situated near Rajghat DTC Depot.

“Heavy rainfall in northern India has resulted in a rapid rise in the water levels of the Yamuna. Additionally, a significant volume of water is continuously being released from the Hathinikund barrage, leading to the Yamuna water levels surpassing the danger mark in Delhi.

“However, the Arvind Kejriwal government is mobilising all necessary resources to address the imminent threats. The department has commenced the evacuation of individuals residing in lower regions of the Yamuna and transporting them to safer areas,” Rai told the mediapersons.

The Minister further said that the relief centre near Rajghat DTC depot is currently housing 126 people, adding instructions have been issued to officials to provide “comprehensive basic facilities”.

Rai further stated that District Magistrates had been directed to maintain high alertness among all teams and deploy additional resources if necessary, ensuring the safety and security of individuals residing in low-lying areas along the Yamuna.

2023071137597

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka book spot in Men’s ODI World Cup with a...

    Commonwealth Hub for Business of Governments established at MDI

    Why women are more at risk of getting a heart attack...

    Hyderabad driver who decamped with Rs 55 lakh held