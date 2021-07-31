Over 3-crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered in Karnataka since the drive was launched across the state on January 16, said the state health bulletin on Saturday.

“Cumulatively, 3,02,83,982 doses of the twin vaccines have been given so far, with 2,38,011 people, including 87,444 above 45 years and 1,42,048 in the 18-44 years age group receiving the jab across the state on Saturday,” said the bulletin here.

Meanwhile, 1,987 new cases were registered on Friday, taking the state’s Covid tally to 29,05,124, including 23,796 active cases, while recoveries rose to 28,44,742, with 1,632 patients discharged during the day.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru reported 450 fresh cases on Friday, taking its Covid tally to 12,27,339, including 8,529 active cases, while 12,02,937 recovered so far, with 377 discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among districts where new cases in 3 digits were reported on Friday are: 365 in Dakshina Kannada, 177 in Mysuru, 148 in Udupi, 132 in Kodagu, 108 in Tumakur and 105 in Hassan across the southern state.

With 37 patients, including 11 in Bengaluru succumbing to the infection during the day, the state’s death toll rose to 36,562 and the city’s toll to 15,872 so far since the pandemic broke out in mid-March a year ago.

Out of 1,38,532 tests conducted across the state during the day, 30,547 were through rapid antigen detection and 1,07,985 through RT-PCR method.

Positivity rate was 1.43 per cent and case fatality rate 1.86 per cent across the state on Friday.

