Over 30 countries report 1,000 single-day Covid-19 cases: WH0

Geneva, Aug 16 (IANS) More than 30 countries have reported over 1,000 single-day coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the WHO report released on Saturday, the countries with a daily caseload between 1,000 and 10,000 are mainly in Latin America, Europe and Asia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Peru recorded 9,441 new daily cases and Argentina reported 7,498 cases.

Mexico’s daily caseload topped 7,000, reaching 7,371, followed by Chile with 2,077, Bolivia with 1,388, the Dominican Republic with 1,354, Venezuela with 1,281, Guatemala with 1,144, Costa Rica with 1,072, Panama with 1,069 and Ecuador with 1,066.

In Europe, Spain reported 5,479 new daily infections, while the number in Russia was 5,061. France recorded 2,667 cases in a day, followed by Ukraine with 1,847 new daily cases, the UK with 1,440, as well as Germany and Romania with the same number of 1,415.

In Asia, the Philippines reported 6,134 new daily cases.

Iraq recorded 4,013 new cases, while Iran reported 2,501. Bangladesh’s daily new cases reached 2,766, followed by Indonesia with 2,307, Kazakhstan with 1,847, Saudi Arabia with 1,383, Japan with 1,360 and Turkey 1,226.

In Africa, South Africa, Morocco and Ethiopia were the only three countries that reported a daily caseload between 1,000 and 10,000, with 6,275, 1,306 and 1,038 daily new cases respectively.

Meanwhile among the countries with more than 10,000 daily cases, four topped the list.

India reported 65,002 new daily cases, followed by Brazil with 60,091, the US with 52,799 and Colombia with 11,286.

–IANS

ksk/