WORLD

Over 30 settlements in Kiev region ‘liberated’, says Zelensky

By NewsWire
0
0

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that since Moscow started its invasion of his country on February 24, more than 30 settlements in the Kiev region has been “liberated”, which were temporarily occupied by the Russian military.

In a video address on Friday, the President said: “During the defence of Kiev, more than 30 settlements in the region, which were temporarily occupied by the enemy, were liberated.”

According to the President, the commander of the Land Forces, Alexander Syrskyy, has been leading the defence of Kiev since the beginning of the invasion 24 days ago, reports Ukrayinska Pravda.

Zelensky added that due to Syrskyy’s professional and courageous actions, the Russian military suffered significant losses and was driven away from the capital.

The President has awarded Syrskyy the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, second class.

Earlier, Zelensky had signed a decree to confer state awards ti 138 servicemen of the Armed Forces.

Also on Friday, Oleksandr Gruzevych, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Command of the Land Forces, said that the Ukrainian military was now working to strengthen Kiev’s third, which is the outermost, ring of defence.

Addressing the media here, Gruzevych said: “Kiev is the main strategic objective of our enemy. The capital did not surrender in three days as the occupiers planned, thanks not only to the work of the military but also all law enforcement agencies and defence forces.”

He said Russian forces were stopped almost 70 km away from Kiev’s Right Bank, which which makes it impossible to fire, except for rocket, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.

“The enemy has been stopped on the Left Bank.”

He however acknowledged that Russian troops continued “shooting at our infrastructure”, in the wake of which “every city is preparing like a defensive fort”.

According to Gruzevych, there is an air defence system around the Kiev, but the missiles fired by Russia are falling on the city and damaging infrastructure.

He says missile were being fired from two directions — Black Sea and Belarus, and added that “work on a system that will minimise the impact of missiles on civilians is underway”.

Gruzevych also said that an effective anti-sabotage system has been set up in Kiev, and in recent days “more than 35 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in the capital”.

20220319-090602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Women in Germany still earned 18% less than men in 2021’

South African court denies bail application of Parliament fire suspect

Israeli firm, US’ Lockheed Martin ink air defence deal

That 40 per cent match-fee deduction due to slow over-rate hurts,...