HEALTHINDIA

Over 30 students at Hyderabad college fall ill due to suspected gas leak

NewsWire
0
0

Over 30 girl students of a college in Hyderabad fell ill after a suspected gas leak in the college lab on Friday.

The affected girl students of Kasturba Gandhi College in West Maredpally, Secunderabad were hospitalised with complaints of breathlessness and dizziness.

The college authorities denied that there was any gas leak from college lab. They said foul smell from garbage dump on the college boundary wall led to students falling ill.

The school staff with the help of locals rushed the affected students to Geetha Nursing Home.

Police officials rushed to the college and began investigation.

After students complained of gas leak from lab, the college authorities surveyed the premises. They claimed that there was no gas leak.

20221118-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan’s Covid caseload reaches 946,227

    Delhi logs 137 new Covid cases, two deaths

    Covaxin production to reach 10 cr doses per month by Sep:...

    India begins precaution dose drive, over 1 Cr SMS sent to...