The Elite Pro Basketball League’s Chennai leg wildcard tryouts were a massive success with over 300 athletes participating during the three days event October 8-10 here.

Former National women’s team captain Prasana Jayasankar and former Indian m’n’s basketball player D Swaminathan were the selectors for the wildcard tryouts.

The three-day tryouts are conducted on skills, drills and how the player adapts to playing with different teams and strategies.

On the last day there was one exhibition match also held with star players from Chennai and Tamil Nadu like Prasanna Venkatesh, K. Ravikumar, Pratham Singh, Visu Palani, Bala Danesh, P. Vijay, Jeyavenkatesh, K. Mukunth, Anto Bethel, Tamil Selvan and Daniel Richard taking the court with the new recruits.

Taking about the tryouts CEO of Elite Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarka” said, “The talent that we saw in Chennai was outstanding, we are extremely pleased with the response we got. We wanted to provide a platform for players to showcase their talents and skills. Our aim is to elevate the game of Basketball in India.”

One of the selectors in the tryouts and former Indian women’s team captain Prasana Jayasankar said, “The vision of Elite Pro Basketball is great, they are not only giving a platform to young athletes to make a carrier in Basketball but also promoting the sport in India. The athletes who came for the tryouts were good and we have selected the best from them.”

Former basketball player D Swaminathan said, “This is the need of the hour if the sport must improve. I am very happy to see the talent that came for the tryouts.”

