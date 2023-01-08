INDIA

Over 300 buildings to be acquired for Bankey Bihari Corridor

More than 300 houses and shops will be acquired and then demolished for the construction of a corridor around the Bankey Bihari Temple.

The survey for this began last week under the supervision of an eight-member committee that has been tasked to implement the orders of Allahabad high court.

The committee will evaluate the cost of acquiring these properties, spread in five acres of area around the temple.

Meanwhile, local residents are considering legal assistance to save their properties and businesses.

“My family has been living in the area for over 100 years. The survey committee members have placed red arrows on the wall of our house. We were told that our house will be acquired for development of a corridor. Dozens of other houses and shops have also been marked similarly. We will pursue the matter in Supreme court,” said a local resident, who also owns shops in the area.

It may be recalled that on December 25 last year, in a writ petition related to the Bankey Bihari Temple, the high court had ordered the district administration to submit a development plan with estimated costs on January 17, 2023.

A member of the survey committee said, “A total of 325 properties have been identified in the five-acre area around the temple. The cost of acquiring these properties is yet to be ascertained. The committee is required to submit its report within this week to Mathura district magistrate before being forwarded to the state government, which will then submit the estimation of land cost and proposed development plan before the Allahabad high court on January 17.”

