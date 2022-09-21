WORLD

Over 300 French companies urge govt action on energy price crisis

NewsWire
0
0

Over 300 French companies have alerted the country’s government to the negative effects of the surging energy prices, Minister Delegate for Industry Roland Lescure has said here.

Lescure told French broadcaster Sud Radio that the risk of the companies going under remains limited, and that the government has no plans to extend the energy tariff shield to companies with more than 10 employees, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Lescure, these companies have long-term supply contracts that protect them from the increase in energy prices.

More than one out of two French industrial companies said they had suffered consequences from the energy crisis and that their production bottlenecks had affected profitability.

According to recent surveys, 80 per cent of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises fear for their survival.

Glassware manufacturer Duralex said that the company’s energy bill increased from 2 million euros ($2 million) the previous year to 13 million euros this year.

The energy price crunch has also led to employers resorting to short-time working in France. The Arc glass factory has put 1,600 of its workers on two days per week of partial activity until December.

At a press conference after a Council of Ministers meeting on September 14, Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the energy tariff shield would concern all companies depending on the percentage of the turnover they use to cover their energy bills.

20220921-065604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesian Prez to visit Russia, Ukraine

    England hit mammoth 498/4 against the Netherlands, win first ODI by...

    Iraqi forces find unexploded projectiles over al-Kadhimi’s residence

    Arab states seek good ties with Iran on principles of mutual...