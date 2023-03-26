WORLD

Over 3,000 al-Shabab militants killed in six months in Somalia

NewsWire
0
0

Somalia said more than 3,000 al-Shabab militants have been killed and 3,700 more sustained injuries since the government started a military operation against the terror group six months ago.

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism said some 70 towns and villages which were under al-Shabab have been liberated by the Somali National Army (SNA) forces with the support of the locals, Xinhua News Agency reported.

“The government stands by its commitment to ensuring that the SNA is carrying out the ongoing operations in strict compliance with its obligations under international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, and Somali customary rules of warfare,” the ministry said in a statement issued in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Saturday evening.

The government forces have intensified their attacks against al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants last year.

President Mohamud has vowed to intensify military operations to flush out al-Shabab militants from their strongholds to stop extortion of the Somali people and the spread of propaganda, intimidation, and extremism in Somalia.

The statement came as the government plans to launch the second phase of this military offensive against the militant group.

The ministry said al-Shabab continues to suffer defeats in central and southern regions and across Somalia, noting that a major security operation is set to be launched in the capital Mogadishu to ensure that the fugitive militants do not harm city residents.

The operation is aimed at protecting the city and its civilians, adding that the government wants to ensure that the people’s safety is not disturbed during the holy month of Ramzan.

The government has been waging a formidable war against the al-Shabab militants since President Mohamud came into power on May 1, 2022.

But the militant group still controls some parts of rural southern and central Somalia and continues to carry out high-profile attacks in Mogadishu and elsewhere despite the increased onslaught by government forces.

20230326-162201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Conscripts, reservists don’t & won’t take part in Ukraine conflict: Putin

    US strikes Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria

    CWG 2022: Shuttlers keep winning momentum going; Rawat finishes 12th in...

    Discord voice chat now available for Xbox beta tester