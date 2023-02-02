The Delhi Prisons department has recovered over 340 mobile phones and chargers from different jails in the last two-and-a-half months, officials said on Thursday.

The Director General of Prisons, Sanjay Baniwal, told the media that the jail authorities have recovered 348 mobile phones in the last two-and-a-half months, with 18 seizures made on Wednesday.

The DG added that the jail superintendents have started conducting raids based on inputs from their intel sources inside the prisons, in order to send across a strong message to the criminal world.

