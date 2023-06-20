In a first-of-its-kind, a women’s basketball league is launched titled ‘Elite Women’s Pro Basketball League’ which will see budding hoopsters of the country get an opportunity to rub shoulders with some big names in a 5X5 Pro Basketball League featuring six teams.

The first two try-outs were conducted in Noida and Hyderabad and the 3rd try out took place in Mumbai from June 16 to June 18.

The three-day try-out was a huge success with over 350 athletes turning up for the same. The selectors included retired basketball coaches of Sports Authority of India H Parmeshwar and Jagat Narayan Nehra. The league will attract top players, and coaches from across India.

Talking about the try-outs CEO of Elite Pro Basketball League Sunny Bhandarkar said, “The talent we saw in Mumbai was very good, we got a lot of young players coming for the try-outs which is a very good sign for the sport. The idea of EWPBL is to create a platform for players to showcase their talents and skills. Our aim is to elevate the game of Basketball in India.”

One of the selectors in the try-outs and former basketball coach of Sports Authority of India H Parmeshwar said, “The vision of Elite Women’s Pro Basketball is great, they are not only giving a platform to young athletes to make a career in Basketball but also promoting the sport in India. The athletes who came for the try-outs were good and we have selected the best from them.”

Former basketball coach of Sports Authority of India Jagat Narayan Nehra said, “This is the need of the hour if the sport must improve. I am very happy to see the talent that came for the try-outs.”

20230620-112009