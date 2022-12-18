WORLD

Over 350 weapons seized in police operation in Tehran

Tehran Police Chief Hossein Rahimi has said his forces seized 300 cold weapons, 55 firearms and hunting weapons as well as a shoulder-fired missile during an operation in the Iranian capital on the same day, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Rahimi made the remarks on Sunday in an address to reporters on the sidelines of the 61st stage of the police operation dubbed Ra’ad in Tehran to improve security, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that in the operation, 170 hangouts frequented by thieves, thugs and bandits were identified and destroyed, adding 27 bands and groups of robbers were busted, and more than 900 thieves were arrested.

Stolen items worth more than $1 million were recovered, including 289 vehicles and motorcycles, Rahimi added, putting the total number of the recovered items at 2,642.

–iANS

