Three people manufacturing jeans with counterfeit labels and tags of big companies and selling them in the market as branded jeans were arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday. They were identified as Sunil Jain (42), Jamshed Khan (42) and Masood Ahmed (31).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Usha Rangnani said information regarding the manufacturing and sale of jeans with counterfeit labels of famous companies like Levi’s and Superdry in violation of the Trademark Act and Copyright Act was received after which a case was lodged under relevant sections of the law.

A police team was formed which collected all the information and details given by the complainant and they were thoroughly examined. “The collected information was presented before the court and search warrants for three different locations in Shakurpur village, Delhi were obtained,” the DCP said.

On September 20, raids were conducted at these locations and three persons were apprehended. “3530 jeans bearing counterfeit labels and 5 machines used for manufacturing, labelling and packing the jeans were recovered,” the official said.

