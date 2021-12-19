WORLD

Over 35,000 displaced in Malaysia’s floods

Heavy rain in Malaysia has displaced over 35,000 people in seven states plus the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur as of Sunday night, according to data from the Malaysian social welfare department.

The worst-hit state is Pahang along the east coast of Peninsula Malaysia, with nearly 20,000 people being evacuated to flood relief centers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The country’s meteorological department has withdrawn a warning of continuous heavy rain for the states of Kelantan, Selangor, Terengganu and Pahang, but rainy weather is expected to continue into the coming week.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced an initial fund of $23.7 million to repair houses and infrastructure damaged in the massive floods following torrential rains across the country over the weekend, as well as financial aid to households affected.

“We will expedite the payments to areas affected by the floods such as Selangor and six other states. This allocation will be increased from time to time according to need,” he told a press conference.

Ismail Sabri said he will ensure evacuation centers have sufficient basic amenities, face masks, food and other essential supplies.

He added that medical teams will be placed at the flood relief centers to attend to the displaced people and carry out Covid-19 tests to prevent infection.

