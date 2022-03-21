INDIAWORLD

Over 359,000 tourists visit Maldives this yr

By NewsWire
0
0

Over 359,000 tourists have visited Maldives so far this year, compared to 241,407 arrivals in the same period in 2021, statistics released by the Ministry of Tourism have revealed.

The statistics show that the average daily arrivals are 4,790 and tourists are staying for an average of eight days, reports Xinhua news agency.

Maldives aims to welcome 1.6 million tourists this year and the number was 1.3 million for 2021.

Local media reported that a decline in arrivals from Russia and Ukraine would have an impact in the tourist numbers, as direct flights to the Maldives from both countries have halted.

20220321-144603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kovind to address special session of Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Battle for UP: Yogi’s video message for voters on polling day

Ukraine war will have impact on Indian economy: Sitharaman

Prominent Assam Cong MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi joins BJP