Over 360 tonnes of illegal timber seized in Myanmar in one week

Yangon, Aug 19 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized over 360 tonnes of illegal timber from across the country in one week, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Forest Department under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation.

According to the statement, the authorities confiscated 128.2 tonnes of illegal teak, 84.7 tonnes of hardwood and 151.1 tonnes of other types of timber from across the country from August 10 to 16, Xinhua news agency reported.

During this period, 38 offenders were charged in connection with the cases, along with the seizure of 27 vehicles and machinery.

Meanwhile, the forest department has been making efforts to crack down on illegal logging and trading of forest products as well as to implement tree plantation projects in substitution.

