Myanmar has vaccinated more than 37 million people for Covid-19, data of the country’s Ministry of Health showed.

The figures comprised over 30.5 million people aged 18 and above and more than 6.5 million people aged under 18 years old, the ministry was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The health ministry confirmed 469 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s overall tally to 620,035 on Wednesday.

It added that health authorities tested 13,197 people for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 3.55 per cent. The death toll from Covid-19 in the country reached 19,451 on Wednesday after one new death was reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

The total number of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 in the country reached 596,105, including 257 new recoveries on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country detected its first Covid-19 cases in March 2020.

