Over 3,800 held in Gujarat, police warns housing societies, youth

Gandhinagar, March 28 (IANS) The Gujarat police on the 4th day of the nationwide lockdown on Saturday arrested more than 3,800 people in the state for violating the rules following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state police has warned people that it would use drones to keep an eye on large gatherings on common plots in residential societies. It has also warned youth not to loiter around “needlessly” else the police action against them can even put their career at risk.

Informing the media on Saturday, Shivanand Jha, the Directorate General of Police (DGP), Gujarat said, “On the 4th day of the lockdown, we have started taking stricter action. So far we have arrested 3,857 people for violating law and order. We have registered charges for a total of 2,653 crimes. As many as 608 people have been arrested for violating prohibitory orders under Section 144.”

He said 392 persons have been booked for violating the home quarantine rules. “We have impounded 3,365 vehicles. We request the youth not to venture out unnecessarily otherwise they will be proceeded against, which can hurt their career too,” warned the DGP.

“We have received complaints that people gather around in common plots in societies. We are going to keep a watch on them through drones,” said Jha.

“My advice to all the people is that don’t spread fake messages on social media. We are very strict on that and have started taking action against that. The Dahod district police has filed two cases and the Bhavnagar range has filed 4 cases against persons for spreading fake messages on social media,” said the DGP.

