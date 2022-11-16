INDIALIFESTYLE

Over 3,800 rural libraries in TN to get facelift

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development department has sanctioned an amount of Rs 84 crore for repairing and maintaining 3,808 rural libraries in the state.

The development had come following widespread complaints about the dream project of former Chief Minister, late M. Karunanidhi waning off due to lack of proper maintenance and management.

During the last leg of the rule of M. Karunanidhi, the government sanctioned the opening of 12,525 libraries under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam (AGAMT) project.

The project was aimed at students, women, and senior citizens who are not in a position to go to district headquarters to access public libraries. This was considered the grandiose project of ‘Kalaignar’ Karunanidhi and the government had then purchased books worth several lakhs of rupees.

However, within two years, the project was not functioning smoothly as fund allocation came down after the DMK government lost power, and the rural libraries which were opened with much fanfare turned into remnants of their old glory.

Gradually, the number of rural libraries that were functioning came down and by 2015, only 2,000 libraries were functioning. Most of the libraries had gathered dust and dirt, and the buildings turned into dens for anti-social activities.

After the DMK government returned to power, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the revival of rural public libraries and had earlier sanctioned an amount of Rs 91 crore under the AGAMT for repairing 4,116 rural libraries.

The Rural department has now sanctioned an amount of Rs 84 crore for repairing and maintaining 3,808 rural libraries. The library department has also announced sanctioning of Rs 50,000 for each library for the purchase of books. However, the department has directed the honorary librarians in charge of these libraries to rope in some corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and also support from NGOs for the purchase of weeklies and magazines.

With the rural libraries gearing up for a new facelift with the funds allocated and buying new books and magazines, these libraries could turn once again into vibrant centres of culture and reading in villages.

20221116-215201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ghaziabad engineering students win Uber hackathon

    Why lab grown diamonds are a rage amongst millennials

    BJP to launch special campaign for 40 seats in and around...

    Top 10 New Hotel launches in New York City in 2021