More than 4.2 million Turkish people have received their second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech, the Turkish Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

So far, over 12.2 million doses have been administered in total as part of the ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign, according to the data released on the ministry’s website.

The number of people who received their first doses hit 7.9 million, the Xinhua news agency reported.

On Tuesday, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the vaccination rate among citizens aged 65 and older reached 71 percent in Istanbul, the country’s largest city with over 16 million population.

Yerlikaya urged those who have not been vaccinated yet to make appointments and get their jab as soon as possible.

With a population of 83 million, Turkey started its vaccination rollout in mid-January, with priority for healthcare workers and the elderly.

The Turkish government has recently launched a gradual and controlled normalisation period, easing several coronavirus-related restrictions, such as opening restaurants and cafes in low and medium-risk provinces.

–IANS

int/rs