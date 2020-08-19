Over 40 artistes roped in for ‘Colours of South Asia’ digital art fest

The Visual Arts of South Asia (VASA) art festival is all set to feature over 40 artistes this year through its virtual endeavor. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the purely digital ‘Colours of South Asia’ exhibition is being displayed at vasaartsfestival.ca from August 15th until November 30th, 2020.

Twenty per cent of the artists featured this year, are young talents, including Aditi Kansal, Bhavya Tandon, Soumya Kansal and Vallari Madkaikar to name a few. The festival also showcases talents from outside of Ontario like Veronique Besancon from Quebec, whose work has been showcased in Canada, USA, Morocco, Brazil and Europe. In addition, V.A.S.A brings inspiring online workshops in collaboration with partner organizations such as the Peel Art Gallery, Museum plus Archives, Visual Arts Brampton, and Visual Arts Mississauga.

The festival aims to cover a range of subjects that can fuel creative cross-fertilization and provide a source of surprise, inspiration and imagination for visitors and participants.

Speaking about going digital, festival curator Aparna Rangnekar shares: “Putting together this year’s art festival due to the current situation has been extremely challenging, but to put in extra work to facilitate the virtual exhibition, has been a rewarding experience as well.”

“We, at Visual Arts of South Asia, have always aspired to introduce the unique flavour of South Asian art to mainstream art aficionados by promoting local and regional professionals, emerging as well as amateur artists and this time too, we have tried to do that,” she adds.