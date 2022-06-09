WORLD

Over 40 killed in Congo diamond mine collapse

More than 40 people were killed after a diamond mine collapsed in central Congo, local authorities said.

The incident took place on late Tuesday, the authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Alain Tshisungu Ntumba, Interior Minister of the Kasai provincial government, confirmed before the media the provisional casualty of the incident in the town of Samba, noting that at least six bodies have already been found and the search continues by rescue teams, who are working to pull out people from the ruins, Xinhua news agency reported.

The victims are all artisanal diamond diggers operating in underground wells, said the Minister, adding that the tragedy affected more than 40 wells with a depth of 15 to 18 metres.

