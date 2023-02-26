WORLD

Over 40 migrants killed after ship crashes into rock in Italy

NewsWire
0
0

More than 40 migrants have died while 80 were rescued after their overloaded boat sank in rough seas in Italy’s Calabria region, media reported.

The vessel sank after it rammed against rocks during rough weather, the Adnkronos news agency said.

The accident occurred when the vessel was trying to land with more than 100 people aboard near the coastal town of Crotone, BBC reported.

“Forty-three bodies have been found along the coastline,” the Coastguard said in a statement.

The ill-fated vessel had passengers onboard from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Somalia, local news agencies reported.

The Italian authorities have launched a large search and rescue operation on land and at sea.

The migrants make the crossing from Africa to Italy each year to flee conflict and poverty.

20230226-174801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cost of living is 2022’s most important economic issue: Seoul residents

    Josh Hazlewood to miss as Australia announce 14-player squad for South...

    Senior IS member detained in Istanbul

    Ethiopia has no right to expel UN staff: Guterres