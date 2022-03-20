HEALTHWORLD

Over 40% new Covid cases globally in areas neighbouring China

By NewsWire
China is facing mounting pressure to guard against imported infections as new confirmed Covid-19 cases have rebounded globally in the past week with more than 40 per cent of cases appearing in areas surrounding China, according to China’s National Health Commission (NHC) at a press conference, Global Times reported.

In particular, since the beginning of this year, the epidemic situation in China’s neighbouring countries and regions has been increasingly volatile. Since March this year, the average number of daily imported cases in China has exceeded 200.

From March 1 to 18, more than 29,000 Covid-19 cases were reported across 28 provinces and regions in China, including more than 10,000 cases in one province of Jilin, according to officials at the press conference.

“On the whole, the local epidemic situation in China is still in the development stage, and many provinces and regions are fighting against the Omicron epidemic in multiple cities at the same time.” the official said, noting that the national epidemic prevention and control situation remains grim and complex.

Citing global statistics which showed that the average age of death of Covid-19 patients is over 70 years old, the NHC stressed the rate of vaccination among the elderly should be further raised.

