Over 40 per cent of the American population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 till date, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Over 133 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, while over 166 million have got at least one dose, Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying in its latest update on Friday.

Among the fully vaccinated, over 40 million are people aged 65 years and older, it added.

Over 292 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the US so far, according to the update.

Over 157 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses and 123 million Moderna doses have been administered in the country, while 10.6 million Johnson & Johnson shots have been administered, the CDC data added.

So far, 10 states have reached President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 70 per cent of adults by July 4 with at least one dose.

In the update, the CDC also predicted that Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths across the country will fall over the next four weeks.

It said that there will be a total of 596,000 to 606,000 Covid-19 deaths by June 19.

The US has so far registered a total of 32,869,009 confirmed coronavirus cases and 586,890 deaths.

The two tallies are the highest in the world.

–IANS

ksk/