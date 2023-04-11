Forty-two people were arrested and 422 criminal charges laid following a year-long cross-border investigation known as Project Moneypenny, which also saw illegal narcotics, cash, and 173 firearms seized in Canada and the United States.

Project Moneypenny was initiated last March by the Toronto Police Service’s Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force – Firearms Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the Toronto Drug Squad and Intelligence Services. In September 2022, it was combined with Project Zorro run by the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit (GGDEU).

During the initial phases of both projects, undercover officers successfully purchased quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and 25 firearms from identified persons. The majority of the firearms seized from both investigations came from the United States, police said.

The joint investigation, which involved police from Toronto, York and Durham as well as the OPP, Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and US Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), focused on dismantling the smuggling network and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

It is alleged that the majority of the firearms were being smuggled into Canada from the United States and then sold illegally by individuals in Toronto and the GTA. Police say that these individuals sold illegal firearms to undercover officers. Several of the firearms sold to undercover officers were domestically sourced.

Eighty-seven handguns were seized in Chicago, Illinois, in a vehicle driven by a resident from Arizona, which were destined for Canada. The seized firearms originated in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Ohio, and Texas. These individuals were also selling narcotics, including fentanyl, carfentanil, and cocaine.

Between November 2022 and March 2023, 42 people were arrested and 49 search warrants executed in Toronto, Peel Region, and Durham Region.

In total, investigators seized: 86 firearms (75 handguns/11 long guns) in the GTA; 87 firearms (all handguns) in Illinois, United States; 45 over capacity magazines; 1,454 rounds of ammunition; 3 auto switches; 3 sets of body armour; around 1.5 kilos of fentanyl/carfentanil with a street value of around $300,000, around 1.8 kilos of cocaine with a street value of approximately $190,000 and approximately $184,000 in crime proceeds.

All arrested parties have appeared in court and will be remanded to the New Toronto Court House on Friday, April 14 at 11:00 a.m.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of law enforcement agencies in Canada and the United States, we have effectively disrupted criminal organizations and their illicit activities,” said Toronto Police Deputy Chief Rob Johnson. “I want to thank our law enforcement partners, and members of the Toronto Police Service, in particular the Service’s Integrated Gun & Gang Task Force, the Toronto Drug Squad, and Intelligence Services, for their ongoing commitment to keeping our communities safe.”