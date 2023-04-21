WORLD

Over 400 killed, 3500 injured in Sudan’s deadly clashes

NewsWire
0
0

The Sudanese Ministry of Health has said that over 400 people were killed and about 3,500 others wounded in the continued clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“The death toll on Friday reached more than 400 with about 3,500 wounded,” Sudanese Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement.

“Most of the cases were in Khartoum, where 130 deaths and 1,900 injuries were recorded,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

He pointed out that the number of deaths and injuries dropped on Friday compared to past days, with 59 deaths and 200 injuries recorded.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, with the two sides accusing each other of initiating the conflict.

20230422-034203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Argentina faces massive electricity outage after power grid fire

    Russia claims militia backed by it took control Valerianovka, other cities

    Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on FB

    China tells US not to ‘interfere’ in its relations with India...