With the arrest of two men, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had busted a racket that duped over 4,000 youths of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of providing ‘Gigolo’ and ‘Escort’ jobs.

The accused have been identified as Kuldeep Singh Charan, 29, and Shyam Lal, 33, both residents of village Dantra near Jaipur.

Police said that Shyam Lal is fluent in both Hindi and English languages and also mimicking the voice of women after posing as NRI woman client to lure the victims.

The officials said that both the accused have been working on online cyber crime fraud of playboy services, escort services, gigolo and dating services since last four years.

“The web developer who developed the website used in the commission of tje crime has been served notice under Section 41.1 (A) Cr.P.C. and his role in the case is being examined,” said the officials.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Devesh Kumar Mahla, a grievance was reported on Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from a resident of Gautam Colony, Narela.

In the complaint, the man stated that he was searching for an online job on Google when he came across a website “SP Playboy services.com” and contacted the given number mentioned in the website.

“In the name of providing a job, the accused demanded the initial registration fee amounting to Rs 2,499 and subsequently issued an identity card to the complainant on Whatsapp. Thereafter the alleged started demanding amounts in the name of advance commission of 40 per cent, massage kit, pass code charges and hotel booking. In this process the alleged defrauded complainant to the tune of Rs 39,190. After a preliminary enquiry, a case was registered and investigation taken up,” said the DCP.

During investigation, police after getting server space details, call detail and money trail, nabbed Charan from Jaipur.

“Police recovered the mobile phone and number used in commission of the crime from the possession of the accused. The same mobile number was also mentioned on the website,” said the DCP.

Further during the scanning of the money trail, the police team found that the cheated amount was settled in the co-accused bank account registered in the name of Shyam Lal.

“The mobile number given to the complainant in the name of NRI client was stated to be in the possession of Shyam Lal and he was also arrested,” said the DCP.

As per police investigation so far, both the accused were online defrauding the people in the name of playboy services, gigolo services and escort services since 2017 and defrauded more than 4,000 people.

“They have used more than a dozen bank accounts for receiving the fraud amount,” said the official, adding that further probe is on.

