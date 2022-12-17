HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Over 4cr health records linked with Ayushman Bharat Health Account

With over 4 crore digital health records linked to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) of individuals, the scheme has crossed a significant milestone. More than 29 crore citizens have generated their unique Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) so far, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is making steady progress in building a comprehensive digital health ecosystem for the country, it added.

With their health records linked to their ABHA accounts digitally, citizens will be able to access and manage these records as per convenience.

Elaborating on ABDM’s role in digitising health records, R.S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) said: “As the implementing agency for ABDM, National Health Authority is working closely with different stakeholders to ensure that the benefits of digital health services can be availed by more citizens.

“We’re planning to launch an incentive scheme for health facilities such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostic labs etc. to further promote digitisation of health records. We’re also encouraging different health locker applications to integrate with ABDM so that citizens get more choice for storing and managing their digital records.”

He further said: “With continuous focus on digitisation of health records, we aim to achieve paperless medical consultations and thereby more accuracy in each transaction between the patient and healthcare service provider.”

