Over 4K Indian students to be evacuated from Romania: Scindia

Over 4,000 Indian students will be evacuated from Romania, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Addressing a virtual press conference from Romania, he said that over 4,000 students will be evacuated in the next three days.

He said that six flights were operated from Bucharest to India on Wednesday.

Similarly, six flights each will be operated on Thursday and Friday.

On Wednesday, 1,300 students will leave for India on Wednesday.

Furthermore, he said that flights will also be operated from Suceava, Romania.

Scindia, one of the four ministers who reached Bucharest is one of the special envoy of the government to oversee evacuation efforts of Indian students.

He will be leaving for Siret border between Romania and Ukraine on Thursday.

Scindia will be staying there for the next two days to oversee the evacuation process.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine.

According to an estimate, total 18,000 student are stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that so far, 12,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine, which is 60 per cent of the country’s total population in the war-ravaged nation.

