In a joint ambush by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday, a consignment of over 5 kg suspected narcotics dropped by a Pakistani drone was seized from a village in Amritsar.

On hearing a mild buzzing sound of a drone and the dropping of a consignment at the outskirts of Rai village, a joint search operation was carried out in the area, said the BSF.

The troops recovered a big consignment containing five packets of suspected narcotics from fields. An iron ring was also found attached with the consignment.

The gross weight of the recovered consignment of the suspected heroin was approximately 5.5 kg, it said.

Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contrabands was foiled due to joint efforts and timely action by BSF and Punjab Police, it added.

Describing it as a breakthrough against trans-border narcotics smuggling networks, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the swift response to suspicious movement led to the major heroin recovery.

He said drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan. “Punjab Police is committed to making the state drug-free as per the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” he added.

Punjab shares a 553-km long international border, with a barbed wire fence, with Pakistan.

