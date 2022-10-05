INDIA

Over 5 lakh people witness historic Dasara festivities in Mysuru

NewsWire
0
0

The Dasara festivities celebrated on a grand scale in Mysuru came to an end with the iconic ‘Jamboo Savari’ on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Wednesday.

The authorities claimed that about five lakh people witnessed the ‘Jamboo Savari’ (elephant procession) and other festivities. To mark the celebrations of the concluding day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performed Nandi Dhwaja Puja at the North Gate of the Mysuru Palace.

After two years’ Covid hiatus, the ruling BJP had decided to celebrate the Dasara festivities on a grand scale this year.

The entire city was decked up with special lighting arrangements exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of the state. The Dasara festival was inaugurated on September 26 by President Droupadi Murmu, who offered floral tributes to goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru.

The elephant procession was organised after two years of restricted celebrations. The grand procession was carried out from Mysuru’s Amba Vilas Palace to Bannimantap Ground covering a distance of 5 km.

This year, 57-year-old elephant Abhimanyu carried the 750 kg golden idol of goddess Chamundeshwari. Along with the procession, a torchlight parade was held during which Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot was given guard of honor.

20221005-203004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tribal girl ‘rape and murder’: NCPCR team to visit Dumka

    Passenger with dual citizenship certificates held at Delhi airport

    New CM for K’taka likely to be announced today

    HP unveils new PCs to enable hybrid lifestyle for creators in...