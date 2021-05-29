More than 50 per cent of the people agree with the view that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a permanent solution to the vexed issues facing J&K, according to the ABP-C Voter Modi 2.0 Report Card.

The ABP-C Voter survey suggests that more than 55 per cent people in the urban areas agree that revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir has led to a permanent solution for J&K, while close to 50 per cent respondents in the rural areas hold similar views.

As per the survey, 30.4 per cent respondents disagreed with the view that abrogation of Article 370 has solved the J&K issue, including 30.2 per cent in urban areas and 30.5 per cent in the rural parts of the country.

A total of 18.6 per cent participants declined to comment on the matter.

