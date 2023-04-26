INDIALIFESTYLE

Over 50 schools in Noida fined Rs 1L each for not refunding 15% fees

More than 50 private schools have been fined Rs 1 lakh each after they failed to return 15 per cent of the fees charged during the Covid-19 pandemic as was directed by the Allahabad High Court.

Noida District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that the schools have 30 days time. If the fees are not refunded to the parents, then the same fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh.

The names of the schools which have been fined are Father Agnel School, Ryan International School, G.D. Goneka Global School, Lotus Valley International School, Shiv Nadar School, Ramagya School and others.

On January 16 this year, the Allahabad High Court had ordered all schools to refund 15 per cent of the fees charged during academic session 2020-21 when physical classes could not be conducted due to outbreak of the coronavirus.

Some schools have said in response that during the Corona period, they themselves had given 20 to 30 per cent discount to the parents, so the discount should be included in the court order.

In this regard, the District Magistrate has sought information from the concerned department. He said in the order that the schools should follow the order of the High Court.

20230426-192003

