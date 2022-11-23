HEALTHINDIA

Over 500 people fall ill after wedding feast in Bihar’s Madhepura

More than 500 persons fell ill after consuming adulterated food during a marriage function in Bihar’s Madhepura district, officials said on Wednesday.

The victims were admitted to the Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital in the district. The situation was such that two patients were accommodated on one bed.

The incident took place at ward number 4 of Madhepura city on Tuesday night.

Madhepura SDM Niraj Kumar said: “Around 2,000 people were invited to the marriage function. They consumed food on Tuesday night. After a few hours, they complained about abdominal pain, vomiting, headache and fever. The patients were admitted in Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Medical College and Sadar hospital and they are out of danger. We have directed medical officers of the hospitals to treat them with utmost priority. We have also collected the samples of foods and sent them to lab for the testing.”

Following the incident, Education Minister Prof Chandrashekher Singh, who is also the local MLA, visited the hospitals and asked officials to ensure the best treatment. He also directed the officials to investigate the matter and book the cooks.

