Over 500 terror attacks foiled in 2019: Israel’s security chief

Jerusalem, Jan 21 (IANS) Over 500 terror attacks were thwarted in Israel in 2019, Israel’s internal security agency chief Nadav Argaman has said.

Argaman, Shin Bet security service head, said on Monday that his agency foiled over 560 terror attacks, including ten suicide attacks, four kidnapping attacks, and over 300 shooting attacks, Xinhua reported.

“The past year was filled with security challenges on all the fronts in which we operate,” said Argaman.

Israel has been facing a wave of “lone wolf” attacks by Palestinians, including mainly stabbing and shooting attacks, that broke out in 2014 after the collapse of the peace talks.

