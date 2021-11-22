Toronto traffic services says it issued over 5,000 tickets as part of its recently concluded 10-day traffic safety campaign.

The ‘Stay Focused, Stay Safe’ campaign conducted around the return to Standard Time aimed at reminding motorists, cyclists and pedestrians that road safety is a shared responsibility.

The return to Standard Time means shorter days and reduced visibility for all road users and historically there has been a 30 per cent increase in pedestrian-involved collisions in the weeks surrounding the time change.

Throughout the November 5-14 campaign, officers educated road users on “The Big 4” driving behaviours (speeding, driving aggressively, driving while distracted, and driving while impaired) known to cause injuries to those using the roads as well as stepped up enforcement of them.

A total of 5,200 tickets were issued to motorists during this time period.

Tickets issued included speeding (2,611), aggressive driving (1,209), distracted driving (192) and others (1,157).

In addition to these charges, officers laid 37 stunt related infractions. Being charged with stunt driving carries an automatic 30-day licence suspension and results in the vehicle being impounded for 14 days. There are additional towing and storage fees which will also be incurred. Upon conviction for stunt driving, you could face fines of up to $10,000, demerit points. A third offence brings a lifetime suspension.

Officers also made a total of 38 impaired related arrests during this campaign. Impaired operation is a criminal offence and results in an immediate 90-day license suspension, along with a 7-day vehicle impoundment.