SOUTH ASIA

Over 50,000 int’l tourists visit Sri Lanka in Dec

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka recorded over 50,000 international tourist arrivals in December so far, a significant improvement compared to previous months, according to latest data released by the tourism authority.

The daily average of arrivals in December is over 2,500 and in the first 11 months of this year, the figure was around 1,900, data from Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) showed.

The total number of international tourist arrivals for the year to December 20 was 678,392, Xinhua news agency quoted the SLTDA as saying.

Tourism, one of Sri Lanka’s leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economic and political crises.

Sri Lanka aims to attract around 1.5 million tourists in 2023 and 3 million tourists in 2024, according to Minister of Tourism and Lands Harin Fernando.

20221224-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 more years in jail

    Hindu community in Karachi fights to reclaim its historic Gymkhana

    SL makes Covid vaccine cards mandatory from Jan 1

    Taliban captures another Afghan district for 3rd straight day,