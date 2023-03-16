DIASPORAINDIA

‘Over 54K complaints from Indian diaspora between 2018-2022’

NewsWire
0
2

The government has received a total of 54,401 complaints from the Indian diaspora, Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India during the last five years, out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.

On a question, whether the government is aware of the fact that the Indian diaspora is facing problems in the countries of their residence because of Indian identity, V. Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians abroad.

“Our missions and posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor and actively follow up grievances of any nature received from the diaspora in foreign countries. Grievances are also responded through various channels like calls, walk-ins, e-mails, social media, 24×7 helplines and ‘Open Houses’. To enable the diaspora to register their grievances, the government has provided online portals such as MADAD and e-Migrate,” the Minister said.

As per the reply, total 54,401 complaints have been received on these portals between the years 2018 and 2022 out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.

“Missions and Posts abroad take up these grievances with the host governments for action on priority basis. If the issue pertains to the state governments in India, then it is taken up with them for resolution. Financial and legal assistance to distressed Indians, if necessary, is provided through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF). These issues are also raised during meetings with the concerned countries, at appropriate level ,” said the reply.

20230316-204803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Braverman calls migrant crisis an ‘invasion’, faces heat

    Beyond partisanship, Indian-American community leaders see political headway in Haley candidacy

    UK unveils coin on Mahatma to mark Diwali

    Indian may face jail term for illegally re-entering US