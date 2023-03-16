The government has received a total of 54,401 complaints from the Indian diaspora, Non-Resident Indians and Overseas Citizens of India during the last five years, out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.

On a question, whether the government is aware of the fact that the Indian diaspora is facing problems in the countries of their residence because of Indian identity, V. Muraleedharan, MoS, External Affairs, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the government accords the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Indians abroad.

“Our missions and posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor and actively follow up grievances of any nature received from the diaspora in foreign countries. Grievances are also responded through various channels like calls, walk-ins, e-mails, social media, 24×7 helplines and ‘Open Houses’. To enable the diaspora to register their grievances, the government has provided online portals such as MADAD and e-Migrate,” the Minister said.

As per the reply, total 54,401 complaints have been received on these portals between the years 2018 and 2022 out of which 54,081 complaints have been resolved.

“Missions and Posts abroad take up these grievances with the host governments for action on priority basis. If the issue pertains to the state governments in India, then it is taken up with them for resolution. Financial and legal assistance to distressed Indians, if necessary, is provided through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF). These issues are also raised during meetings with the concerned countries, at appropriate level ,” said the reply.

